The 20-year-old, who left Rangers at the end of last season, linked up with Rovers on trial earlier in the summer, with his performances earning him a two-year contract.

Ayr-born Maxwell joined Rangers as a 16-year-old and spent three years with the Ibrox club.

He was loaned out to Queen of the South in 2020-21 and caught the eye in his time in Dumfries before impressively linking up with hometown club Ayr, again on loan, last term.

Latest Doncaster Rovers signing James Maxwell. Picture courtesy of Howard Roe/DRFC.

Despite being unable to break into the Gers' first-team, the Glasgow giants offered him a new deal, but Maxwell rejected the opportunity in his quest for regular first team football.

Rovers have reportedly seen off competition from Scottish Premiership clubs Patrick Thistle and Hamilton Academical - to sign Maxwell. There was also reported interest from south of the border from Rochdale and Championship outfit Reading.

Maxwell said: “I was in last week doing a bit of training and playing a couple of games with the boys, so it’s good to get it done.

“It was something I wanted to do straight away. It grabbed me.

“This offer gave me a bit of excitement, a bit of a buzz inside so I’m delighted to get it done."

Manager Gary McSheffrey commented: "He coped and dealt with the games he played during his trial really well. He looked comfortable on the ball, he looked like a good decision-maker and a good defender first and foremost.

"We're pleased to address that position because it has been a priority position for us all summer.