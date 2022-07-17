The 21-year-old has penned a two-year deal.

The left-sided centre-back came through the ranks at the DW Stadium, and also spent time out on loan Notts County in 2020.

The 6ft 1in defender has made 23 appearances for Wigan since his debut in the EFL Trophy at the age of 16 back in 2017.

Latest Doncaster Rovers signing Adam Long. Picture courtesy of Heather King/DRFC.

His arrival follows the additions of Harrison Biggins, George Miller, Luke Molyneux and Josh Andrews.

After putting pen to paper, Long said: “Ever since I spoke to the manager and came to have a chat with him, I felt like this is a place that I’ve wanted to come

“His plans for this season are amazing and it’s something I want to be a part of.

“I felt at home even before I signed and that was a big reason why I wanted to come down here on a permanent basis.”

Manager Gary McSheffrey said: “He’s a good age. He’s played in a Wigan team that was really up against it during Covid when they were down near the bottom.

“He played 15 games or so and helped them to survival. He’s good when your backs are against the wall.