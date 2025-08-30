Doncaster Rovers transfer news: Former Middlesbrough striker completes Grant McCann's summer signings

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of former Middlesbrough striker Toyosi Olusanya on a season-long loan from Houston Dynamo.

The 27-year-old is Rovers' 10th signing of the transfer window, and is expected to be their last.

Goals from centre-forward have been one of the few weak spots of Doncaster's impressive step up to League One this season, winning six out of eight games in all competitions. In that time, centre-forwards have contributed just one goal – Billy Sharp's against Wycombe Wanderers.

Brandon Hanlan is yet to get off the mark for his new club, and Joe Ironisde has been limited to 43 minutes, plus stoppage time, spread across two League Cup appearances.

Their top scorer this season is midfielder Owen Bailey, with five in all competitions.

It is hoped Olusanya's pace can bring an extra dimension to the Rovers forward line.

The Londoner came through the ranks at Wimbledon, but spent many of his early years in non-league football in the south. After a loan spell at Walton Casuals, he moved to Fleet Town, Gosport Borough, Cheshunt and Billericay Town before getting his big break with a move to Middlesbrough in the summer of 2021.

A broken metatarsal hampered his progress and after just three substitute appearances in his maiden season, he joined St Mirren on a free transfer.

The Buddies loaned him out in the second half of 2022-23 but he found form last season, scoring 12 times for the Scottish Premiership side, including two goals in Europa League qualifiers.

That earnt him a £200,000 move to Major League Soccer, where he was a team-mate of former Huddersfield Town midfielder Duane Holmes.

Olusanya has made just six substitute appearances for Houston, with no goals and an assist.

But McCann is hopeful he can give Doncaster an extra edge as the League Two champions look to make their mark on a new division.