Doncaster Rovers transfer news: Grant McCann reveals Rovers have made first bid of January transfer window

Three-and-a-half weeks before the transfer window opens, Grant McCann has revealed Doncaster Rovers have already lodged a bid for a forward.

Rovers are looking to loan an un-named player who can operate in all the attacking positions to give them extra firepower in the second half of the season as they look to push for automatic promotion from League Two.

The player in question is top of Rovers' wishlist and McCann says his club are receptive to a deal, but he will move on to other targets if the bid is rejected.

"We're already ahead of the game in terms of what we need to do in January," revealed McCann. "We've sent an offer in to a club today for a forward player who can play across the top end of the pitch for us.

"We'll wait to hear back.

"Speaking to the club hopefully it could happen for us but we'll see.

"We don't want to mess around and wait until January 15, 16, 17 to get ou targets. We want to be ahead of the curve on it.

"That's definitely an area we will recruit for because for me you can't have enough at the top end of the pitch and we'll look to do something.

"Not many teams in January, particularly at this level, go out and buy people so it will be a loan if we can get it right. But if not, we've got a lot of different targets. We work so hard inbetween windows on the recruitment side of it to get the right profile.

"There's a lot of work goes into it, dossiers and books, clips, everything, and we have a massive file in terms of new recruits and people that will fit into our system.

"We always go after the No 1 target first just like we're doing now and see if we can get him over the line.

"We're not expecting a decision later on today, it might take a couple of days, but it gives us a way into let them know we're serious here."

Any signing Doncaster make would not be eligible to play until the window officially opens on New Year’s Day.