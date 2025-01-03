Doncaster Rovers transfer news: Grant McCann turns to Imp to add firepower to his forward line
Even before it opened, Rovers had made bids for two loan signings, and have landed Street from Lincoln City.
The 23-year-old will provide competition to the experienced pair of Billy Sharp and Joe Ironside.
The right-footer has only very occasionally played out wide, but scored his only goal so far this season from there, against Manchester City Under-21s in this season's Football League Trophy. That came on the right, but he has a couple of appearances on the left too.
Street is a product of the Crystal Palace academy, but was released before making a senior appearance for them.
As an Eagle he had loan spells at Torquay United, Newport County and Shrewsbury Town, working his way up a division each time from the Conference to League One.
Four goals for the Shrews earnt him a sideway move – in terms of the level – to Cheltenham Town when he Selhurst Park contract ended in the summer of 2023.
Three goals in 26 appearances saw him make a free transfer move to Lincoln, also in the third tier, where his only appearances so far have been from the bench, and in the cup competitions.
But McCann has targeted Street very early as a man who can add quality to his forward line as he looks to push Doncaster to the League Two title.
They go into Saturday's game at home to promotion rivals Port Vale third in the table but 12 points behind Walsall, who like second-placed Wimbledon have played a game fewer.
Meanwhile teenagers Kasper Williams and Sam Straughan-Brown have been loaned to Whitby Town and Bradford (Park Avenue) respectively with McCann claiming they are on the radar of clubs at the top of the pyramid.
"Clubs higher up – I'm talking Premier League and Championship clubs – are sniffing around Sam and Kasper," he said. "But we've tied them down to long-term contracts and what's important is we develop our own talent.
"Their first loan wasn't really about what standard they play at. What was important is just playing men's football, getting knocked about a bit because they're way above the under-18s level.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.