Doncaster Rovers transfer news: Grant McCann's hard sell clinches signing of non-league star
The 25-year-old played in two Wembley finals for Solihull Moors this season, in the Conference play-offs and the FA Trophy, coming out second best in both.
But it did nothing to harm his reputation as a playmaker, scoring in the semi-finals and final of the Conference play-offs, which Bromley won on penalties.
So Doncaster had to give him the big sell, but it worked.
“From the first conversation with the gaffer (manager Grant McCann), everything he had to say appealed to me loads," he said. "The way he plays suits me and the way he sees me fitting in. How welcoming him and his staff have been has been great as well so I’m really pleased.”
Now 25, Sbarra came through at Burton Albion playing 70 times for them, including 18 Champiionship appearances. He stepped down the pyramid to progress his career, moving to Solihull in 2020 and scoring 36 goals in 149 appearances for Moors.
He has signed a two-year contract which the League Two club have the option to extend by 12 months.
"He’s had quite a bit of interest in him after the three or four seasons he’s had at Solihull where he’s been excellent," said McCann.
“He’s been among the goals and played a lot of goals. We’ve been chasing him for a bit, keeping an eye on him and watching his games and we’re really pleased to get it done.”
Rovers were losing semi-finalists in the 2023-24 League Two play-offs.
