Honesty and not always saying things which other people necessarily want to hear is often a sign of a healthy dynamic in an organisation and Rovers chief McSheffrey and head of football operations Coppinger are cut from the same cloth.

Both are passionate in their desire to transform the fortunes of Rovers after a torrid past 18 months, and are the sort who will not hold back in their opinions of what is needed to change things.

McSheffrey and Coppinger are part of a recruitment ‘committee’ at Rovers and their honest approach extends to discussions regarding transfer targets.

James Coppinger: Proving a valuable resource for Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey. (Picture: PA)

On the relationship of the duo – arguably the most important at the club moving forward – McSheffrey said: “James is going to be a great support to myself, the team and the club and what he brings to the table is the experience and knowledge of the type of player that we will want at this club.

“We have had a lot of progressive discussions and I am finding him a good support network to myself and the club.

“It is healthy and honest discussions and Copps is honest like that.

“He does not mind upsetting somebody if he thinks his point is valid and likewise, myself.

Gary McSheffrey, manager of Doncaster Rovers (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“We will have good honest discussions and ultimately it is about what is best for the team and club. It is an exciting time talking about and planning for the types of player we want to bring in.

“There has to be chemistry and cohesion, but also healthy discussion and we might not all agree with each other with the whys and what ifs.

“But ultimately, we want to come to a good collective decision.”

Rovers return to pre-season later this month and have already made a breakthrough in the transfer market after bringing in Fleetwood midfielder Harrison Biggins on a two-year deal.

His deal becomes effective on July 1.

Aidan Barlow and Bobby Faulkner have signed contract extensions, but John Bostock has rejected a new deal, citing his desire to play at a level above League Two in his decision.