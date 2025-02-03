Doncaster Rovers transfer news: Loan move and contract extension for forward

Doncaster Rovers have loaned out Kyle Hurst, but only after extending his contract.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old has joined Scottish Championship side Queen's Park on loan until the end of the season.

That was when Hurst's contract was due to expire, but League Two Rovers have taken their option to extend it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward has scored four goals and made another four in a season of limited game-time. Of his 21 league appearances, only nine have come from the start.