Doncaster Rovers transfer news: Loan move and contract extension for forward
Doncaster Rovers have loaned out Kyle Hurst, but only after extending his contract.
The 23-year-old has joined Scottish Championship side Queen's Park on loan until the end of the season.
That was when Hurst's contract was due to expire, but League Two Rovers have taken their option to extend it.
The forward has scored four goals and made another four in a season of limited game-time. Of his 21 league appearances, only nine have come from the start.
But he will now see out the season at promotion-chasing Queens Park, who play at Lesser Hampden, adjacent to the national stadium.