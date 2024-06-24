Doncaster Rovers transfer news: Memories the draw for returning club legend

Doncaster Rovers have pulled off a transfer coup by bringing the Football League’s top-scorer this century, Billy Sharp, back for a third spell.

The 38-year-old striker has signed a one-year deal after his short-term spell with Hull City came to an end.In truth it was not a success, failing to score a goal or guide the Tigers into the play-offs after joining in January, but class is permanent in a man with 272 goals in 716 appearances, and he ought to be formidable in the second tier.Sharp played for Rovers from 2009 to 2012 and again in the second half of 2014, scoring 45 goals in 102 appearances overall, and is excited to be back.“I had some great memories here,” said Sharp, who broke the club's transfer record when his loan from Sheffield United was made permanent in 2010. “This is a club where I scored some good goals and I had some tough times as well, but they were there for me as a club. It has a special place in my heart.“It’s another challenge for me that suited me at this stage of my career. I know I’m 38 but age is just a number and I still feel really fit and strong. I feel I can still score goals at this level.“I want to be successful personally but as a group as well and try to get the club back into the division where I started with them."Manager Grant McCann said: “We’re delighted to get this done. We’ve been speaking with Billy and his representative for a few weeks.“I think it was important for us to bring more firepower to the team and Billy will certainly do that. He’s had a tremendous career.“I know he’s loved at Doncaster and the fans love him so I’m really pleased to bring him back here.”Sharp is best known for playing for and captaining his boyhood club Sheffield United, and also had a spell with Leeds United amongst others.