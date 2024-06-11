Doncaster Rovers transfers: Exciting teenage Championship winger will 'get fans off their seats' insists Grant McCann

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 11th Jun 2024, 20:24 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 20:24 BST
DONCASTER ROVERS have signed teenage winger Ephraim Yeboah on a season-long loan from Championship side Bristol City – their fifth arrival of the close season.

The 17-year-old has made 10 first-team appearances for the Robins, while spending the latter part of last season on loan at non-league outfit Bath City, who reached the National League South play-offs.

On the club’s latest capture, manager Grant McCann said: “We wanted to bring more competition in the wide areas and we had options on the list but we always kept coming back to Ephraim’s name.

"He’s a boy that we’ve watched religiously for a while.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Latest Doncaster Rovers signing Ephraim Yeboah, who has joined on loan from Bristol City: Picture: DRFC/Heather KingLatest Doncaster Rovers signing Ephraim Yeboah, who has joined on loan from Bristol City: Picture: DRFC/Heather King
Latest Doncaster Rovers signing Ephraim Yeboah, who has joined on loan from Bristol City: Picture: DRFC/Heather King

"We just like everything about him - he’s very quick, very direct, he’ll get fans off their seats.

"He can play off the left or the right, he can play as a nine or a ten so he’s really versatile in how he plays. He’s a powerful boy.”

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Yeboah is Rovers’ fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Joe Sbarra, Jordan Gibson, Harry Clifton and Tom Nixon.

On joining Rovers, he added: “I’m really excited to get the move over the line and get a loan move for the whole season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is a big club that pushed hard for the play-offs last season and were unfortunate not to get to the final. I’m here for this season and hopefully we can make it to League One.

"The manager has talked to me about the targets and expectations for the season and the fanbase. It’s all been positive things.”

Related topics:Grant McCannBristol CityNational League SouthRobinsLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.