DONCASTER ROVERS have signed teenage winger Ephraim Yeboah on a season-long loan from Championship side Bristol City – their fifth arrival of the close season.

The 17-year-old has made 10 first-team appearances for the Robins, while spending the latter part of last season on loan at non-league outfit Bath City, who reached the National League South play-offs.

On the club’s latest capture, manager Grant McCann said: “We wanted to bring more competition in the wide areas and we had options on the list but we always kept coming back to Ephraim’s name.

"He’s a boy that we’ve watched religiously for a while.

Latest Doncaster Rovers signing Ephraim Yeboah, who has joined on loan from Bristol City: Picture: DRFC/Heather King

"We just like everything about him - he’s very quick, very direct, he’ll get fans off their seats.

"He can play off the left or the right, he can play as a nine or a ten so he’s really versatile in how he plays. He’s a powerful boy.”

Yeboah is Rovers’ fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Joe Sbarra, Jordan Gibson, Harry Clifton and Tom Nixon.

On joining Rovers, he added: “I’m really excited to get the move over the line and get a loan move for the whole season.

"This is a big club that pushed hard for the play-offs last season and were unfortunate not to get to the final. I’m here for this season and hopefully we can make it to League One.