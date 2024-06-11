Doncaster Rovers transfers: Exciting teenage Championship winger will 'get fans off their seats' insists Grant McCann
The 17-year-old has made 10 first-team appearances for the Robins, while spending the latter part of last season on loan at non-league outfit Bath City, who reached the National League South play-offs.
On the club’s latest capture, manager Grant McCann said: “We wanted to bring more competition in the wide areas and we had options on the list but we always kept coming back to Ephraim’s name.
"He’s a boy that we’ve watched religiously for a while.
"We just like everything about him - he’s very quick, very direct, he’ll get fans off their seats.
"He can play off the left or the right, he can play as a nine or a ten so he’s really versatile in how he plays. He’s a powerful boy.”
Yeboah is Rovers’ fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Joe Sbarra, Jordan Gibson, Harry Clifton and Tom Nixon.
On joining Rovers, he added: “I’m really excited to get the move over the line and get a loan move for the whole season.
"This is a big club that pushed hard for the play-offs last season and were unfortunate not to get to the final. I’m here for this season and hopefully we can make it to League One.
"The manager has talked to me about the targets and expectations for the season and the fanbase. It’s all been positive things.”
