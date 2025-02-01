Doncaster Rovers transfers: Former Portsmouth midfielder heads back 'home' to National League outfit

DONCASTER Rovers midfielder Ben Close has returned to his native Hampshire to join National League outfit Eastleigh on loan.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced schemer has found opportunities hard to come by of late and has now been allowed to move on.

Portsmouth-born Close, 28, has made just 11 appearances in all competitions this season, with his last league outing coming just before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Close joined Rovers in the summer of 2021, signing a three-year deal.

Ben Close. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

He penned a new two-year contract last spring.

Close came through the ranks at hometown club Pompey, making his debut as an 18-year-old in a 3-1 win over Yeovil in September 2014.

He made 190 appearances for Pompey, scoring 19 goals.

The experienced schemer helped the Blues claim the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley in 2019, as well as successive League One play-off finishes in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Meanwhile, boss Grant McCann says he expects no more incomings ahead of Monday’s window deadline, with Rovers having done their business early to bring in Rob Street, Niall Ennis and Charlie Crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We have always got an eye on to se if people who we have on our list are available at this time if anything happens, but at this moment in time, there will be no more incomings.

"For us, we feel we have got a strong squad who can compete in this division with people ready to take opportunities. We are in a good place and have already done our business quite early.”