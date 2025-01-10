Doncaster Rovers transfers: League Two club bring in Manchester United loan forward

DONCASTER Rovers have signed young Manchester United striker Ethan Ennis on loan for the rest of 2024-25.

Speaking on Friday, manager Grant McCann has revealed that he was hoping to provide the club’s supporters with some good news in the coming days regarding new signings and has proved as good as his word.

Former Liverpool academy product Ennis, 20, has signed for the rest of the campaign.

On Ennis, who played a Rovers in he EFL Trophy earlier his season, McCann said: “This is a very good signing for us and we’ve had to fight off lots of competition from higher up the pyramid than us.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.

"He’s a very exciting player. He can play anywhere across he front end of the pitch.”

The League Two promotion-chasers, who visit McCann’s former club Hull City in the FA Cup on Sunday lunch-time, are seeking to bring in a few more quality additions, while ‘refining’ their numbers to 20 outfield players by moving on some squad players.

So far alongside Ennis, Rovers have brought in Lincoln City forward Rob Street on loan. Another target in midfielder Matty Craig moved onto Mansfield Town after being recalled by parent club Spurs from a separate loan spell at Barnsley.

McCann said: "We have a focus on our plan and what we are trying to do in refining the group to make us stronger.

"One or two players might need to go and play some football, which is fine and what it’s about. Footballers train all week and want a game at the end of it. We understand that.

"From our point of view, we want to refine it and have a look at it to make it competitive and strong as well as one or two more bodies coming into the building to make us ultra-competitive at the end of this window.

"It’s not easy and a lot of things need to happen for them to go how we want them to go, but we are working hard to do that.

"We are (close). It’s been hard work and I was on the phone constantly all day (on Thursday) and by the end of it, I had a massive headache!

"But I can guarantee to the Doncaster fans that we are trying to make us stronger for sure and put us in the best place possible so that when we come out of this window, we have a competitive 20-man squad (of outfield players).

"At the minute, the squad is a little bit big and we want to try and refine it and bring it back to where I know it’s the best place for us.

The refining work has seen loan left-back Brandon Fleming return to parent club Hull earlier this week.

McCann added: "Brandon is a good player. When he came in at the start of the season, we had an injury to James Maxwell which we thought was going to be longer than it actually was planned, but he actually got back quite quickly in two or three months.

"Brandon knew right away from the moment I spoke to him that he was coming in because we had an injury as we have two left-backs and I was never going to bring one in (apart from injury). We don’t need three left-backs.

"He was very clear on that from day one and he’s gone back to Hull and we have two good left-backs only James Maxwell and Jack Senior fighting for the jersey.”