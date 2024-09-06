Doncaster Rovers transfers: League Two club sign former Hull City and Rotherham United defender

DONCASTER Rovers have signed former Hull City and Rotherham United defender Josh Emmanuel on a short-term deal.

Emmanuel, 27, who played under Rovers chief Grant McCann during his time in charge at Hull City, will provide cover for Tom Nixon, who is out of action for a spell with an ankle issue, and Richard Wood.

Emmanuel, whose most recent spell in the EFL was at Carlisle United last season, said: "I’m really excited to get going.

"I was with the gaffer at Hull and I’m grateful for the opportunity that he and Cliffy have given me by bringing me in.

"You can’t beat training with the lads again and I’ve really enjoyed it. I knew a few of the lads before I came in and I’ve settled in really well.”

Emmanuel, who started his career at West Ham, moved onto Ipswich, making 29 senior appearances.

During his time at Portman Road, he enjoyed loan spells with Crawley, Shrewsbury and Rotherham, where he won promotion from League One.

After leaving Ipswich, he joined Bolton before a switch to Hull.

McCann said: “I’m delighted that Josh has joined us on a short term contract. He has been training with us for a week.

"He is someone I know well and I know exactly what he is capable of. He’s in a really good condition and we have done numerous tests with him to see where’s at physically. He’s in a good place.