Doncaster Rovers transfers: Loanee returns to Championship club Hull City after spell cut short at League Two outfit
Fleming, 25, reunited with ex-Tigers boss Grant McCann in August after Rovers left-back James Maxwell picked up a serious metatarsal injury in the opening-day win against Accrington. But his season-long loan has now been terminated. He played 25 times for Rovers in all competitions.
Hull-born Fleming has spent several earlier spells out on loan in the lower divisions during his career to date.
He signed up with Shrewsbury Town for the 2023-24 campaign, having fallen down the pecking order at City. The full-back made just eight appearances for the Shropshire club in an injury-hit spell, with his final appearance coming last October.
The loan stint was cut short early by the Shrews, much to the anger of former City chief Liam Rosenior, who said Fleming would be looked after and integrated for the remainder of the season.
Previously, the homegrown product spent the second half of 2022-23 on loan at Oxford United, making 15 appearances.
Fleming had temporary stints earlier in his career at Bolton Wanderers and non-league Gainsborough Trinity.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.