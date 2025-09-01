Doncaster Rovers transfers: Striker makes deadline-day move to League Two side after falling out of favour

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 1st Sep 2025, 19:45 BST
DONCASTER Rovers striker Joe Ironside has sealed a permanent move to League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers.

The experienced frontman has seen his game-time limited so far this season and has now been allowed to move on, linking up with Tranmere manager and former Rovers defender Andy Crosby on the Wirral.

Ironside, 31, joined Rovers in the summer of 2023 from Cambridge United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The target man notched 24 goals in 55 appearances in an excellent maiden season at the club, when Rovers reached the League Two play-offs.

Joe Ironside of Doncaster Rovers controls the ball away from Seamus Coleman of Everton during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Everton and Doncaster Rovers at Goodison Park on August 27, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)placeholder image
Joe Ironside of Doncaster Rovers controls the ball away from Seamus Coleman of Everton during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Everton and Doncaster Rovers at Goodison Park on August 27, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Last term, he was on the scoresheet on six occasions.

His sole appearances this season have been two cameos from the bench in the EFL Cup wins against Middlesbrough and Accrington.

Speaking about potential outgoings after his side’s weekend win over Rotherham United, boss Grant McCann said: "You just don’t know what’s around the corner.

"We’re happy with what we have, but if one or two boys want to go out and play then there’s no issues.”

Related topics:League TwoTranmere RoversGrant McCannRotherham United
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice