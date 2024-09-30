Doncaster Rovers v Barrow: Early-season wobble putting strong dressing room to the test

Manager Grant McCann feels Doncaster Rovers have the strong dressing room they need as their season hits an early wobble.

Since going top of League Two by beating Gillingham at the start of September, Rovers have failed to win any of their next four games. A visit from a Barrow side who have made a strong start to their own season will push them again.

Rovers have lost to Harrogate Town and Chesterfield without scoring, drawn at Milton Keynes Dons, and were beaten on penalties by Manchester United Under-21s after surrendering a 3-1 lead in the Football League Trophy group stage.

Compounding it on Saturday were red cards for Luke Molyneux and Tom Anderson which leave them suspended against Barrow.

TOGETHERNESS: Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Ironside

It is hardly a crisis – victory on Tuesday will bring Rovers level on points with Barrow, currently third, and Saturday's was the first league game in 13 at home they did not win – but will need strong characters to stop it getting out of proportion.

"We've got a leadership group but we feel like we have got a really good changing room and that they can contribute to anything at any time," said McCann, whose captain Richard Wood is expected to be out until November with a fractured ankle.

"If you think of Billy Sharp, Joe Ironside, Tom Anderson, Owen Bailey and Richard Wood, we've got a lot of leaders in our changing room. Ben Close and Zain Westbrooke too, we've got lads who know the game and understand what we need."

And he says there are good lines of communication between the dressing room and coaching staff.

"We're an open staff and we have an open-door policy," he added. "My office door is never shut and always open. As is that of the whole coaching staff.

"We don't shut people out. People can always come and see us."

Molyneux's dismissal was a second yellow card for kicking the ball away, so Tuesday's will be the only game he misses. Anderson's came after an off-the-ball incident with former Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley and is set to keep him out against Grimsby Town and Crewe Alexandra as well.

It made Saturday a bruising afternoon for a team used to winning at home and one of those dressing-room leaders, Ironside was keen to make sure his side learn the lessons of it.

"We need to learn quickly and try and put things right in the next game," he said. "We knew where we went wrong and where we ultimately need to be better.

"We weren't at our best and we've just got focus on ourselves.

"We'll all be together, we're a tight-knit group, hopefully we'll all get through. In any situation team-mates need to rally together and that's what we'll do."

Last season's top-scorer is still looking for his first league goal this term.