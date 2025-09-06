Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City: Grant McCann's rallying call to the Doncaster stay-aways

HEALTHILY placed in the top six of League One, Doncaster Rovers are reacting well to Grant McCann's eve-of-season challenge to push for a second successive promotion.

Now, the Rovers manager has set the club's fanbase with their own mission. Pack out the Eco-Power Stadium.

For the second successive Saturday, Doncaster will house a five-figure crowd, including a 3,000-strong Bradford City contingent.

Seven days ago, Rotherham United brought over 2,500 fans. The attendance of 11,457 was still a fair bit short of Rovers' 15,261 capacity.

McCann, whose side are unbeaten at home since February 15, said: "The fans have been brilliant, but I know we can be better.

"I actually saw a table the other day of average League One attendances; one of the analysts showed me it and we're middle of the pack. I'm thinking:' Come on, we want to be a Championship club and want to drive this club there’.

"What can we do barring winning football matches to make it more pleasing for our fans to come?'

"When I think about the inside stuff and season tickets and prices, we are probably one of the lowest as well. We just want fans to be there all the time; helping, supporting – and clapping and booing us if we're rubbish, no problem.

"But just being there and giving the boys the best chance week in week out."

Bradford have been handed a much larger allocation today after receiving 1,515 tickets for April's crunch promotion fixture. It represented ten per cent of Doncaster's capacity and was permitted under league rules.

Bantams chief Graham Alexander added: "Every home club has the right to allocate tickets as they see fit - no problems with that. "We can take numbers wherever we go in the country and they'll back us."

City - who remain unbeaten - and Rovers have made flying starts after promotion and McCann feels it’s not just a case of harnessing momentum.

McCann said: "Bradford recruited early and got most of their squad in together before pre-season and we were no different and that's certainly helped us.