Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City player ratings: One brainless 2/10 for Bantams and some big 8/10s for promoted Rovers

HERE are the Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City player ratings from Saturday’s League Two derby at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers:

Sharman-Lowe: Key save to thwart Pattison in opening half. Magnificent penalty save. 8

Sterry: Went close in first half. Good performance. 7

Bradford City's Aden Baldwin sees red after the half-time whistle at Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bailey: Unflappable. 7

Anderson: Assist for Street goal. 7

Maxwell: In the side for Senior. Conceded late penalty. 5

Crew: Some nice contributions in the middle, pretty tidy showing. 7

Doncaster Rovers' Rob Street scores against Bradford City during the Sky Bet League Two match at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

Broadbent: Kept his discipline after early booking. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molyneux: Looked after fairly well, but produced the corner for the breakthrough. 6

Clifton: Busy and threatened for the hosts. 7

Gibson: Rattled the post and almost silenced the City taunts. 8

Street: Strong all game, proper centre-forward show and got his 10th of season. Huge goal. 8

Substitutes: Ennis (Molyneux 69). Set up Sharp. 7

Sharp (Street 69). Another goal versus Bradford. 6.

Sbarra (Clifton 69) 6.

Westbrooke (Crew 80).

McGrath (Gibson 90).

Not used: Lawlor, Nixon.

Bradford City

S Walker: Did his best to pull Baldwin away from trouble. 6

Byrne: Error for Street’s goal when he lost out to Anderson in air. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baldwin: Cost his side by losing his head after the half-time whistle. Ridiculous. 2

Crichlow: Handed the unenviable brief of taking care of Molyneux, with Shepherd absent. Late goal. 6

Halliday: Berated by fans, Gibson was a pain at times. 6

Pattison: Went close with City’s sole first-half chance. 6

Khela: A couple of early concessions in middle set the tone. Couldn’t impose himself. 5

Adaramola: City’s main threat, certainly when game was 11 v 11. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarcevic: Booked for some needless dissent in first half. Not his afternoon. 5

Pointon: Some nice work with Adaramola before being sacrificed following a rejig after Baldwin’s brainstorm. 6

Kavanagh: Starved of real quality service. 6.

Substitutes: Wright (Pointon 46) – Missed penalty. 5.

Lapslie (Khela 46) 6.

Mellon (Sarcevic 77) 6.

Leigh (Kavanagh 78) 6.