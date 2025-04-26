Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City player ratings: One brainless 2/10 for Bantams and some big 8/10s for promoted Rovers

Leon Wobschall
Published 26th Apr 2025, 14:33 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 15:20 BST
HERE are the Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City player ratings from Saturday’s League Two derby at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Doncaster Rovers:

Sharman-Lowe: Key save to thwart Pattison in opening half. Magnificent penalty save. 8

Sterry: Went close in first half. Good performance. 7

Bradford City's Aden Baldwin sees red after the half-time whistle at Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeBradford City's Aden Baldwin sees red after the half-time whistle at Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Bailey: Unflappable. 7

Anderson: Assist for Street goal. 7

Maxwell: In the side for Senior. Conceded late penalty. 5

Crew: Some nice contributions in the middle, pretty tidy showing. 7

Doncaster Rovers' Rob Street scores against Bradford City during the Sky Bet League Two match at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.Doncaster Rovers' Rob Street scores against Bradford City during the Sky Bet League Two match at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.
Broadbent: Kept his discipline after early booking. 7

Molyneux: Looked after fairly well, but produced the corner for the breakthrough. 6

Clifton: Busy and threatened for the hosts. 7

Gibson: Rattled the post and almost silenced the City taunts. 8

Street: Strong all game, proper centre-forward show and got his 10th of season. Huge goal. 8

Substitutes: Ennis (Molyneux 69). Set up Sharp. 7

Sharp (Street 69). Another goal versus Bradford. 6.

Sbarra (Clifton 69) 6.

Westbrooke (Crew 80).

McGrath (Gibson 90).

Not used: Lawlor, Nixon.

Bradford City

S Walker: Did his best to pull Baldwin away from trouble. 6

Byrne: Error for Street’s goal when he lost out to Anderson in air. 5

Baldwin: Cost his side by losing his head after the half-time whistle. Ridiculous. 2

Crichlow: Handed the unenviable brief of taking care of Molyneux, with Shepherd absent. Late goal. 6

Halliday: Berated by fans, Gibson was a pain at times. 6

Pattison: Went close with City’s sole first-half chance. 6

Khela: A couple of early concessions in middle set the tone. Couldn’t impose himself. 5

Adaramola: City’s main threat, certainly when game was 11 v 11. 7

Sarcevic: Booked for some needless dissent in first half. Not his afternoon. 5

Pointon: Some nice work with Adaramola before being sacrificed following a rejig after Baldwin’s brainstorm. 6

Kavanagh: Starved of real quality service. 6.

Substitutes: Wright (Pointon 46) – Missed penalty. 5.

Lapslie (Khela 46) 6.

Mellon (Sarcevic 77) 6.

Leigh (Kavanagh 78) 6.

Not used: Hilton, Huntington, Johnson.

