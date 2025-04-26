Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City player ratings: One brainless 2/10 for Bantams and some big 8/10s for promoted Rovers
Doncaster Rovers:
Sharman-Lowe: Key save to thwart Pattison in opening half. Magnificent penalty save. 8
Sterry: Went close in first half. Good performance. 7
Bailey: Unflappable. 7
Anderson: Assist for Street goal. 7
Maxwell: In the side for Senior. Conceded late penalty. 5
Crew: Some nice contributions in the middle, pretty tidy showing. 7
Broadbent: Kept his discipline after early booking. 7
Molyneux: Looked after fairly well, but produced the corner for the breakthrough. 6
Clifton: Busy and threatened for the hosts. 7
Gibson: Rattled the post and almost silenced the City taunts. 8
Street: Strong all game, proper centre-forward show and got his 10th of season. Huge goal. 8
Substitutes: Ennis (Molyneux 69). Set up Sharp. 7
Sharp (Street 69). Another goal versus Bradford. 6.
Sbarra (Clifton 69) 6.
Westbrooke (Crew 80).
McGrath (Gibson 90).
Not used: Lawlor, Nixon.
Bradford City
S Walker: Did his best to pull Baldwin away from trouble. 6
Byrne: Error for Street’s goal when he lost out to Anderson in air. 5
Baldwin: Cost his side by losing his head after the half-time whistle. Ridiculous. 2
Crichlow: Handed the unenviable brief of taking care of Molyneux, with Shepherd absent. Late goal. 6
Halliday: Berated by fans, Gibson was a pain at times. 6
Pattison: Went close with City’s sole first-half chance. 6
Khela: A couple of early concessions in middle set the tone. Couldn’t impose himself. 5
Adaramola: City’s main threat, certainly when game was 11 v 11. 7
Sarcevic: Booked for some needless dissent in first half. Not his afternoon. 5
Pointon: Some nice work with Adaramola before being sacrificed following a rejig after Baldwin’s brainstorm. 6
Kavanagh: Starved of real quality service. 6.
Substitutes: Wright (Pointon 46) – Missed penalty. 5.
Lapslie (Khela 46) 6.
Mellon (Sarcevic 77) 6.
Leigh (Kavanagh 78) 6.
Not used: Hilton, Huntington, Johnson.
