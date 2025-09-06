Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City player ratings: Three excellent 8/10s for Rovers - 5/10s and one 4/10 for Bantams

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 6th Sep 2025, 16:53 BST
HERE are the Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City player ratings in Saturday’s League One Yorkshire derby at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Doncaster Rovers

Lo-Tutala: Poor error for City leveller. 5

O’Riordan: Switched across to right-back and coped well enough. 6

Jordan Gibson fires in Doncaster Rovers' second against his former club Bradford City in the hosts' 3-1 derby win in League One.placeholder image
Jordan Gibson fires in Doncaster Rovers' second against his former club Bradford City in the hosts' 3-1 derby win in League One.

Pearson: Strong and commanding. 7

McGrath: Restored to the league starting line-up and no big alarms. 6.

Maxwell: Up against a real threat in Neufville. Contribution for third goal. 6

Bailey: Quiet start, but then got going. 7

Luke Molyneux celebrates after putting Doncaster Rovers in front against Bradford City.placeholder image
Luke Molyneux celebrates after putting Doncaster Rovers in front against Bradford City.

Broadbent: Steady, without being spectacular. 6

Molyneux: Thumping header opened the scoring and really fancied it on derby day. City were wary. 7

Clifton: An intelligent, workaholic performance. Under-rated player, not by his manager. 8

Gibson: Had said previously that he thrives on stick against former clubs and he certainly proved that on the day. Silenced the Bradford boo-boys with a quality finish. A rewarding day. 8

Sharp: The veteran has dined out at Bradford’s expense on numerous occasions. Crowned a superb first half in the art of centre-forward play with another goal against the Bantams. 8

Substitutes: Middleton (Gibson 73) 6.

Close (Clifton 81).

Olusanya (Sharp 81).

Ajayi (Molyneux 81).

Not used: Lawlor, Hanlan, Senior.

Bradford City

Walker: Left exposed in first half. Late save prevented a fourth for Rovers. 6

Baldwin: No need for a team talk after his red mist here on April 26. Did not cut out ball ahead of Sharp’s strike. o

J Wright: Bad error for Rovers’ second and had a very nervy first half against his former club. Got the hook at the interval. 4

Tilt: Not as imposing as in recent weeks. Booked. 5

Neufville: A decent outlet down the right for spells. 6

Power: Not at his best, but tried to make things happen and didn’t hide. 6

Leigh: Outmuscled too easily by Sharp for third home goal. 5

Touray: Involved a fair bit and a decent outlet for City in their good first half spell. Moved into a back three in second half. City’s best on day. 7

Sarcevic: Restored to the starting line-up, but looked a bit off the pace. 5

Pointon: Couldn’t get into the game and should have tested O’Riordan more. Replaced at half-time. 5

Swan: Handed just a second league start for City after his predatory feats from the bench. Made a bit of history with his goal. 6

Substitutes: T Wright (Pointon HT). Booked for flattering Bailey in an aerial challenge. 6

Humphrys (J Wright HT) 6.

Halliday (Baldwin 68) 6.

Powell (Sarcevic 68) 6.

Not used: Hilton, Pattison, Lapslie.

