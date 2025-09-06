Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City player ratings: Three excellent 8/10s for Rovers - 5/10s and one 4/10 for Bantams

HERE are the Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City player ratings in Saturday’s League One Yorkshire derby at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers

Lo-Tutala: Poor error for City leveller. 5

O’Riordan: Switched across to right-back and coped well enough. 6

Jordan Gibson fires in Doncaster Rovers' second against his former club Bradford City in the hosts' 3-1 derby win in League One.

Pearson: Strong and commanding. 7

McGrath: Restored to the league starting line-up and no big alarms. 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxwell: Up against a real threat in Neufville. Contribution for third goal. 6

Bailey: Quiet start, but then got going. 7

Luke Molyneux celebrates after putting Doncaster Rovers in front against Bradford City.

Broadbent: Steady, without being spectacular. 6

Molyneux: Thumping header opened the scoring and really fancied it on derby day. City were wary. 7

Clifton: An intelligent, workaholic performance. Under-rated player, not by his manager. 8

Gibson: Had said previously that he thrives on stick against former clubs and he certainly proved that on the day. Silenced the Bradford boo-boys with a quality finish. A rewarding day. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharp: The veteran has dined out at Bradford’s expense on numerous occasions. Crowned a superb first half in the art of centre-forward play with another goal against the Bantams. 8

Substitutes: Middleton (Gibson 73) 6.

Close (Clifton 81).

Olusanya (Sharp 81).

Ajayi (Molyneux 81).

Not used: Lawlor, Hanlan, Senior.

Bradford City

Walker: Left exposed in first half. Late save prevented a fourth for Rovers. 6

Baldwin: No need for a team talk after his red mist here on April 26. Did not cut out ball ahead of Sharp’s strike. o

J Wright: Bad error for Rovers’ second and had a very nervy first half against his former club. Got the hook at the interval. 4

Tilt: Not as imposing as in recent weeks. Booked. 5

Neufville: A decent outlet down the right for spells. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Power: Not at his best, but tried to make things happen and didn’t hide. 6

Leigh: Outmuscled too easily by Sharp for third home goal. 5

Touray: Involved a fair bit and a decent outlet for City in their good first half spell. Moved into a back three in second half. City’s best on day. 7

Sarcevic: Restored to the starting line-up, but looked a bit off the pace. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pointon: Couldn’t get into the game and should have tested O’Riordan more. Replaced at half-time. 5

Swan: Handed just a second league start for City after his predatory feats from the bench. Made a bit of history with his goal. 6

Substitutes: T Wright (Pointon HT). Booked for flattering Bailey in an aerial challenge. 6

Humphrys (J Wright HT) 6.

Halliday (Baldwin 68) 6.

Powell (Sarcevic 68) 6.