Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City player ratings: Three excellent 8/10s for Rovers - 5/10s and one 4/10 for Bantams
Doncaster Rovers
Lo-Tutala: Poor error for City leveller. 5
O’Riordan: Switched across to right-back and coped well enough. 6
Pearson: Strong and commanding. 7
McGrath: Restored to the league starting line-up and no big alarms. 6.
Maxwell: Up against a real threat in Neufville. Contribution for third goal. 6
Bailey: Quiet start, but then got going. 7
Broadbent: Steady, without being spectacular. 6
Molyneux: Thumping header opened the scoring and really fancied it on derby day. City were wary. 7
Clifton: An intelligent, workaholic performance. Under-rated player, not by his manager. 8
Gibson: Had said previously that he thrives on stick against former clubs and he certainly proved that on the day. Silenced the Bradford boo-boys with a quality finish. A rewarding day. 8
Sharp: The veteran has dined out at Bradford’s expense on numerous occasions. Crowned a superb first half in the art of centre-forward play with another goal against the Bantams. 8
Substitutes: Middleton (Gibson 73) 6.
Close (Clifton 81).
Olusanya (Sharp 81).
Ajayi (Molyneux 81).
Not used: Lawlor, Hanlan, Senior.
Bradford City
Walker: Left exposed in first half. Late save prevented a fourth for Rovers. 6
Baldwin: No need for a team talk after his red mist here on April 26. Did not cut out ball ahead of Sharp’s strike. o
J Wright: Bad error for Rovers’ second and had a very nervy first half against his former club. Got the hook at the interval. 4
Tilt: Not as imposing as in recent weeks. Booked. 5
Neufville: A decent outlet down the right for spells. 6
Power: Not at his best, but tried to make things happen and didn’t hide. 6
Leigh: Outmuscled too easily by Sharp for third home goal. 5
Touray: Involved a fair bit and a decent outlet for City in their good first half spell. Moved into a back three in second half. City’s best on day. 7
Sarcevic: Restored to the starting line-up, but looked a bit off the pace. 5
Pointon: Couldn’t get into the game and should have tested O’Riordan more. Replaced at half-time. 5
Swan: Handed just a second league start for City after his predatory feats from the bench. Made a bit of history with his goal. 6
Substitutes: T Wright (Pointon HT). Booked for flattering Bailey in an aerial challenge. 6
Humphrys (J Wright HT) 6.
Halliday (Baldwin 68) 6.
Powell (Sarcevic 68) 6.
Not used: Hilton, Pattison, Lapslie.