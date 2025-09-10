THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s Premier League and EFL clubs - Leeds United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, we look at the loss of Yorkshire’s last remaining unbeaten record in League One after Bradford City went down 3-1 at Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers.

We reflect on a good news/bad news week for Rotherham United who ended their wait for a second win of the season only to then be hit by some cruelly-timed news on the injury front.

Thomas Tuchel’s England team took another big stride towards qualifying for USA 2026 with regulation wins over Andorra and Serbia - but how difficult is it to judge the progress and quality of his team against such cannon fodder in qualifying?

We also discuss the arrival of new York City manager Stuart Maynard and his ambitions for the National League club.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.