Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City reviewed, Rotherham United's bad luck and England under Thomas Tuchel - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, we look at the loss of Yorkshire’s last remaining unbeaten record in League One after Bradford City went down 3-1 at Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers.
We reflect on a good news/bad news week for Rotherham United who ended their wait for a second win of the season only to then be hit by some cruelly-timed news on the injury front.
Thomas Tuchel’s England team took another big stride towards qualifying for USA 2026 with regulation wins over Andorra and Serbia - but how difficult is it to judge the progress and quality of his team against such cannon fodder in qualifying?
We also discuss the arrival of new York City manager Stuart Maynard and his ambitions for the National League club.
