GEORGE BROADBENT says Doncaster Rovers' fringe players have to be ready to perform whenever the chance presents itself – and he should know.

The midfielder had been out of the League Two side since mid-August until Joe Olowu felt a back spasm in the warm-up at Grimsby Town. Broadbent was drafted in, and is now set to make a fourth straight start at home to Bromley, keeping his place despite the defender's quick recovery.

"We all know what our job is when we come into the team whether we get prepared for it or not," he commented. "Sometimes people get injured and you need to show to the gaffer that you can be trusted and you're ready to perform whatever the situation.

"If you're not going to perform when you get your chance, you can't complain if you don't play the next one. If you're playing well it's brilliant you get the chance to go again."

Although they have been stretched defensively by injuries and a six-match ban for Tom Anderson which concludes this week, Rovers have plenty of options further up the field.

"We need them all, we really do," said manager Grant McCann. "It's so important the players understand that.

"You don't get promoted, you don't do anything in football with just 11 or 12 players, you need the whole group.

"We have that (spirit) here – if you speak to any of our players, our staff, anyone around the stadium, everyone's buying into what we're trying to do.