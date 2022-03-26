Supporters of several other clubs embroiled in an ugly relegation dogfight at the bottom of League One will be thinking the same thing. It might have been grim, but someone will survive.

With Crewe propping up the table and five points adrift of Rovers and nine behind the team who are one place and point above the drop zone in Gillingham, the Cheshire club’s task looks forlorn, as it stands.

Above that, just four points separate second-from-bottom Doncaster and sixth-from-bottom Fleetwood.

Upbeat: Doncaster Rovers’ first-year manager Gary McSheffrey remains bullish they will get out of trouble. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Plenty can still happen and it is something that Rovers chief Gary McSheffrey has been hammering home, alongside the limited number of senior experienced professionals in his squad, and others too.

Rovers’ position may be parlous, but it is not terminal and it has ensured that spirits are still relatively good with some previously quiet players having found their voices in recent times.

McSheffrey, whose side have not been overly punished following a poor March so far – mainly due to the inadequacies of others – said: “It’s all about putting some back-to-back wins together to boost morale and confidence and then, results can take care of themselves with a bit of luck and consistency.

“In the matchday squad, we have not got that many senior pros, to be honest and there’s youngsters who have had to step up to the plate. They will have learned from this season massively.

“But you are definitely starting to see better characters and more people being more vocal because there was a stage where it was really quiet and like having ‘mutes’ in the changing room.

“People are coming out of their shells and there is a belief and determination still and we need to keep thinking that way and be as positive as we can.

“Everyone at the (bottom) are a couple of wins away (from safety), aren’t they? Some have had worse results than others over a longer run of time, while we have been a bit more consistent in winning one in every few games, if you like.

“We’d like to think we are due one and if we make it one, can we make it back to back? That will be key to us.”

Last six games: Doncaster LDWLLD; Charlton LLDLWW.

Referee: S Allison (Wiltshire).