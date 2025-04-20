Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United: Grant McCann on keeping out the League Two noise over Easter weekend plus Luke Molyneux message

DONCASTER Rovers are banking on a wall of red and white sound pumping up the volume amid an electrifying atmosphere at the Eco-Power Stadium on Monday afternoon - and next Saturday for that matter.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Grant McCann, blanking out the non-match-day noise over the Easter weekend ahead of Rovers taking the field against Colchester United has been just as important.

A near-perfect Good Friday saw Rovers do their bit at Tranmere by virtue of a Luke Molyneux-inspired 3-0 victory on the Wirral with some very favourable results elsewhere adding to their good feeling afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaders Port Vale’s shock loss at relegation-haunted Carlisle United enabled Rovers to move within a point of the Potteries outfit, while promotion rivals Walsall also dropped two points at home to lowly Harrogate Town on a day when none of the top 11 won apart from Doncaster.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The fact that Bradford City and Notts County shared the spoils on Maundy Thursday was also handy.

The upshot is that Rovers are in a good place ahead of back-to-back home games with the U’s and Bradford as they endeavour to put themselves in an imposing position ahead of their final-day trip to Meadow Lane. But first things first.

Boss Grant McCann, who welcomes back Billy Sharp from suspension against the U’s, with Joe Ironside, Richard Wood and Jay McGrath continuing to be assessed, said: "No doubt about it, everyone (outside) will go ‘oh, they haven’t won (on Good Friday) and we’re here and doing this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The reality is we cannot worry about that. Honestly, we can’t. If I did, the staff and players would say: ‘what are you on about?’

Luke Molyneux celebrates his treble at Tranmere. Picture: Howard Roe.

"We have just got to try and remain focused on what we are trying to do. The next one is Colchester, who are another team in very good form who don’t lose many games. It will be a very tough game.

"It would be brilliant to cement promotion at the end of it (this week) and we’ve got two (home) games to try and do that and that’s where our focus will be.”

Two four-figure travelling contingents backed Rovers to the hilt last week, providing the fuel to enable those on the pitch to maintain their outstanding away form, which is comfortably the best in the division with 38 points from 22 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On home soil, Rovers’ record is pretty good, but not quite as exemplary.

Doncaster have the sixth best home numbers in the division and have drawn three of their last four matches and any extra help from the stands during two huge occasions this week might just help the hosts get over the line.

Friday’s hat-trick hero Molyneux acknowledged as much.

The winger, who took his season’s goal tally to 18 with his first-ever career treble at Prenton Park, continued: "One hundred per cent. The fans have been unbelievable, especially in the last couple of away games and we just need them to keep doing what they are doing and pushing us on because it’s massive for us and gives us a huge boost, especially when it comes to the last 15 to 20 minutes in games.