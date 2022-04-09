Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra: ‘We need to win every game’ admits Gary McSheffrey

Rovers head into today’s clash with Crewe Alexandra as favourites, as they welcome the only side below them in the League One table to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Doncaster are eight points adrift of safety with five games remaining and although it feels like a matter of when, not if, they are relegated, the visit of Crewe does provide the chance to pick up some much-needed points and restore some hope to their survival fight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In my eyes now we’ve got to win every game. I’ve said that,” said McSheffrey.

“We’ve had more than enough opportunities to get out of the mess we’re in. From the performance level and games we should have won, we should have 12 more points because of our performance levels in those games.

“And then in weeks where we’ve played poorly, we’ve come back in and other teams haven’t capitalised on it. There were constant opportunities to close the gap.

“We should have more points but at the same time we’ve not been good enough and consistent enough to close the gaps.”

With Doncaster facing the only side below them in the table, today could be the last time they are considered favourites to win a game.

GARY MCSHEFFREY: Admits his Doncaster side needs five wins from five games to survive. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

And McSheffrey admits his players will have different expectation levels to deal with this afternoon.

He added: “We’ll take one game at a time and it starts on Saturday.

“All I can say is that we go out trying to win games and Saturday’s a big opportunity to get a win.

“We’re favourites to win a game, we’re above them in the league and the lads have got to deal with that expectancy level.”

Doncaster have no fresh injury worries ahead of today’s game. Jon Taylor (ankle) is missing as are Kieran Agard, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Tom Anderson – who will all miss the rest of the season.