Grant McCann has plenty of FA Cup experience against Premier League opposition, and he has told his Doncaster Rovers team to play positively and enjoy their night at home to Crystal Palace.

On a personal level, he is looking forward to continuing what has already been a learning experience.

The fourth round is not over, and already League Two Doncaster are Yorkshire's only representatives after Leeds United’s 2-0 defeat to Millwall. The fifth round draw is due to take place around 35 minutes before Monday’s 7.45pm kick-off against the Eagles.

It will be the sixth time McCann has managed against Premier League opposition, and the second against Crystal Palace with Doncaster. Rovers faced Everton in this season’s League Cup, and his Peterborough United knocked out Aston Villa months before they reached the 2018 Championship play-off final.

EXPERIENCE: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

"I've had some really good moments in the FA Cup," he said. "I've been to Chelsea with Peterborough (2017), we've been to Aston Villa, we played Chelsea at home (with Hull City in 2020), Crystal Palace (a 2-0 defeat in 2019), Man City with Peterborough in the (2022) fifth round.

"It was 0-0 at half-time, we had some good opportunities in the first half before they took it away from us in the second half and won 2-0.

"I remember scoring against (Edwin) van der Sar for Cheltenham (against Fulham in 2004) with a shot from about 30 yards.

"When you grow up in Belfast, the FA Cup is brilliant. Back in the day it was massive.

CUP MAGIC: Grant McCann celebrates scoring against Fulham for Cheltenham Town 21 years ago (Image: Phil Cole/Getty Images)

"You always dream about playing in the FA Cup final, or managing in it or doing something like that. Everyone still has dreams of doing that. I've got some good memories."

As for what he will tell his players as they prepare for a game close to selling out, he said: "Just enjoy it.

"We'll approach the game as we always do, it's not for us sitting behind the ball and letting Crystal Palace have 80 per cent possession. It's not the way I play, not the way this team wants to play, so we'll be aggressive as we always are.

"We've played three games away from home to get here, all tough games in different ways, and we've come through them unscathed, so we've deserved this opportunity to test ourselves against a very good Premier League team.

"We want to put a good performance on for the fans to go, 'They're not a bad side, Doncaster, I want to go back and watch them again.'

"We know the better we perform, the higher we are in the league, the more fans come to our game."

McCann expects to be without Jay McGrath with a groin strain for the next 10 days to two weeks, and Harry Clifton has a sore calf. He is more hopeful Joe Ironside can shake off illness, and Luke Molyneux a kick to the ribs from Thursday's 5-2 League Two defeat to Chesterfield.

McCann hopes to pick the brains of opposite number Oliver Glasner, but has already learnt from taking a closer look at his team, who have 14 points from the last 21 in the league.

"We always invite managers into our office win, lose and draw and we always go into the opposition manager's office," he said.

"You always find little snippets out about how they set up against you, if they thing you're a good team and individuals, and what their aspirations are.

"To pick the brains of a Premier League manager would be great and to hear some of his ideas would be excellent.

"Watching Crystal Palace's last five games you just see the difference in the Premier League. The standard's unreal.

"I do watch Premier League games on a Sunday or Monday but I'm really focussed more on League Two, League One and the Championship.