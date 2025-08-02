Doncaster Rovers v Exeter City: 'We aren't just going to settle on being a League One team any more' - Luke Molyneux's big target
Few could begrudge Rovers players letting their hair down after such a magnificent 2024-25 campaign.
But after a couple of weeks of festivities, Rovers talismanic winger – who ripped up League Two last season with some exhilarating performances on the flanks – had his business head on again.
He said: "Obviously, you are allowed to celebrate and have a nice time after getting promoted.
"But after a couple of weeks, that's when you start thinking about next season and who you are coming up against and the standard of teams that you are going to play."
Doncaster commence the campaign on Saturday afternoon against visiting Exeter City in an opening month which sees them fit in mouthwatering derbies against Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.
It's an early reminder of why the club were so desperate to return to this level. Having got there, it's not a case of just being 'glad to be here' either.
On Rovers' targets in 25-26 and what would constitute a successful year, Molyneux boldly commented: "Promotion. That would be a good season.
"To get this club out of League One and back into the Championship and have some more celebrations like we did last year.
"The ambition (last season) was always to get promoted out of League Two. After being able to do that, we aren't just going to settle on just being a League One team any more.
"We are going to try and push on to try and get into the Championship.
"You see some of the money that is getting spent in this league and millions is getting thrown about.
"We have got some brilliant signings and there’s no reason why we can't be up there competing with teams who have spent millions."
Molyneux's ambition resonates with comments been publicly aired by Grant McCann of late and it’s something he is not shying away from, whereas other managers of promoted clubs might.
Molyneux, who has made a couple of brief substitute appearances at this level with Sunderland, added: "He pulled us when we first went to Spain (in pre-season) and set the targets and what he wants from us. It was to make sure everyone was on the same page and I am sure they are."