Doncaster Rovers v Fleetwood: Players’ welfare is my priority, insists Gary McSheffrey

As if dealing with a 4-3 defeat at Morecambe having led 3-0 inside half an hour, negotiating his first transfer window, dealing with a lengthy injury list and preparing for today’s League One visit of Fleetwood Town was not enough, Taylor added extra spice.

The winger, limited to two starts this season, wrote of his “anger and frustration” at being sent for a third ankle operation in nine months, with an expected 10-12-week rehabilitation. He wrote of “the biggest test so far in my life”, adding “player welfare should always be (the) priority, we are human beings and no one knows our bodies like ourselves.”

Former Rovers winger McSheffrey, for whom the Morecambe game was his first as permanent manager, said: “He’s entitled to what he wants to say but as long as I’ve worked here I’ve always felt I’ve been treated the right way. I’ve had injuries at this club and I was always respected when I wanted to see the people I wanted to, and I put faith and trust in the physios and coaches I played for.

Doncaster's Jon Taylor has struggled with injuries. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“We’ll have a chat with Jon. He’s got strong opinions and we’ll reassure him his welfare is the most important thing to us.

“I went through 560 career games and I was probably 100 per cent fit for about 50. There’ll not be many players playing today 100 per cent fit but players’ welfare is my priority. I think I showed that on my first day with Omar Bogle and Ed Williams training with the group because they’re human beings first and foremost.”

Rovers are advertising for a physiotherapist to assist Jonathan Chatfield.

“The workload has been heavy,” said McSheffrey. “To give 14 injured players his full attention is difficult but some players probably have been out too long.”

Rovers are set to welcome back central defender Ro-Shaun Williams, and should have Aidy Barlow and Omar Bogle fit after coming off at Morecambe, but Ben Close and Dan Gardner may not play again this month.

McSheffrey is hopeful of much-needed signings next week, and of keeping his prize loanee, Manchester United and Northern Ireland midfielder Ethan Galbraith.

“There’s irons in the fire for the beginning of next week,” he said.