COMPLIMENTS from Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff are not dispensed readily and have to be earned by his players.

They often arrive with a caveat as well.

Young Terriers midfielder Tom Iorpenda was the recent recipient of some encouraging words from his ‘gaffer’, with a sign of his development from pre-season arriving in the fact that he is very much in Duff’s first team plans in the here and now in 2024-25 - when many might have expected him to continue his development out on loan.

The 19-year-old is likely to start his second competitive game of the season in Town’s EFL Trophy opener at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday - and a vibrant performance might just mark Duff’s card even more, especially given some injuries among his senior midfielders.

Tom Iorpenda, pictured on his first start for Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup game against Morecambe. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

On what Duff has specifically said to him, Iorpenda commented: “He said: ‘Take it as a compliment that I’ve kept you here, you have deserved it over your pre-season. But it’s just now that you must focus on trying to get into the team basically.’

"It’s about showing that he can trust me and be ready to be part of the team if I am needed.”

It has been a year of progression for the former Brighton player thus far in fairness.

He came on as a substitute in the FA Cup tie at Manchester City in January before going on to make his Championship debut from the bench the week after.

Highly regarded at Town, Iorpenda was named as the club’s academy player of the year in 2023. The rise of the colleague who won the accolade in the previous year in Brodie Spencer is also providing him with hope.

Iorpenda continued: “It’s great to see how well Brodie is doing. Having him in the year above me all through the academy has been really helpful.

"He’s done everything that I’ve done first and so he can tell me, talk and help me and that’s nice.”

Despite being dismissed at the end of Saturday’s game at Rotherham, Duff will be on the touchline at Rovers with the ban not applying for Trophy matches.

Senior striker Danny Ward, also dismissed at the weekend, is available for the same reason.

Rhys Healey won’t be involved, with assistant Martin Paterson confirming that some youngsters will be given the chance to impress.

Doncaster number two Cliff Byrne has hinted that Rovers will field a strong side and go with a similar squad to the one who were involved in Saturday's league win at Port Vale.

Meanwhile, Byrne has also provided a welcome update regarding left-back James Maxwell, who broke his metatarsal on the opening day of the campaign.

He said: "It's been difficult for him and so the medical team felt it was right for him to spend a little bit of time away and get himself right because mentally he's going to have to push really hard because I believe the recovery process will accelerate the more he gets on the grass.