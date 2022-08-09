Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City: Gary McSheffrey eager to build on late, late show

On Saturday, Rovers won a football match – dramatically beating Sutton United 2-1 in League Two – something they did not do enough the previous season. So rather than allowing him to rest players or give opportunities to others, McSheffrey sees the visit of the League One Imps as the chance to do it again.

“It’s something we want to get through,” said the manager, whose side waited until stoppage time on Saturday to score their first goals of the new campaign. “We want to win games of football and keep the good habits.

“There’s a potential good draw in the next round as well.

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“We will make a few changes. Not a load.

“We want to keep momentum building, forge relationships in the team. We want some stability and consistency in the team.”

Most of all he wants to see some of the character displayed at the weekend. A lack of it at certain moments was arguably a big factor in last term’s relegation.

“They’re good traits to have and it’s what we’ve been trying to instil,” said McSheffrey.

“We’ve shown a good resilience and a hard-to-beat attitude.

“We rode our luck a bit on Saturday. They missed some chances. But ultimately we found a way and fair play to the lads for that.

“Now we’re looking to build on that with our own performance level on the ball but it’s good to know the lads have got a bit of resilience and belief about them.

“It sends a message to other teams that if you’re 1-0 up against Doncaster, the game isn’t over.”

Last six games: Doncaster Rovers WDDWDL; Lincoln City DDWLWL

Referee: A Backhouse (Carlisle)