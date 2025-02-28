Doncaster Rovers will be without two suspended players at home to Newport County on Saturday, yet there is no chance of manager Grant McCann telling them to rein it in.

Whilst the medical staff have provided McCann with a fully-fit squad, indiscipline is proving more problematic.

Jack Senior and Patrick Kelly received straight red cards for tackles in consecutive games, against Morecambe and Accrington Stanley. Doncaster won both, ending a three-match losing streak and returning to League Two's automatic promotion spots, but the suspensions will hamper them on Saturday.

McCann is stressing bad luck over bad football.

"It's not about me saying, 'Be careful in your tackles,' it's not," he insisted. "We want the players to be aggressive and on the front foot.

"When you make a tackle you are in the hands of the officials, that's just the way it is. If I tell my players to stop tackling, that's not going to be beneficial for us either.

"But if you think back to some of the red cards we've had this season, they're ridiculous decisions.

"Jordan Gibson's (at Colchester United) and Harry Clifton's (at Milton Keynes Dons) are absolutely embarrassing, really.

BANNED: Jack Senior (right) is suspended for Doncaster Rovers' game against Newport County (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"I think we've been a tad unfortunate in some of the reds – we've been silly in some of the reds, things we shouldn't have done. One or two of them know that.

“There's been a couple of reds for tackles. We're never going to stop the players going in for a 50-50 tackle.

"We're hoping our luck will change a little bit."

With one win separating second-placed Bradford City from fifth-placed Notts County, McCann has warned his side, who are third, there can be no let-up against a Newport team whose six-match unbeaten run ended at the weekend.

TACKLE: Patrick Kelly (right) was sent off at Accrington Stanley (Image: Tony Johnson)

"They've got some threats, real top-quality in certain attacking positions of their team and they're a strong team," he said

"They surprise me where they are in the division. I do think they've just been inconsistent because prior to their six-game unbeaten run they'd lost five in a row.

"They'll be looking to bounce back from a disappointing result against Cheltenham where, if you watch the game back, it's not a 3-0 game. Cheltenham have taken their chances when they've had them.

"That's what this league's about, really, that can happen, you can be really good in a game and lose.