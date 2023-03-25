Doncaster Rovers v Northampton Town: Danny Schofield makes an appeal amid worrying times

THESE are testing times for Doncaster Rovers - doing it tough in late season for the third year running.

For Danny Schofield, his first season in frontline management has certainly proved to be the proverbial baptism of fire as well.

Following his sacking after just 69 days in charge at Huddersfield Town, Schofield was confirmed as head coach of his hometown club just over a month later and the mood music of late among sections of frustrated Rovers supporters has not been harmonious.

Rovers have fallen out of play-off contention due to their maddening inconsistency and look a team in flux - in a season when there was optimism before a ball was kicked.

Danny Schofield. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Schofield's style makeover is also struggling to resonate with sections of fans due to some pretty average results, currently not helped by a number of absentees. He retains the support of the Rovers hierarchy and there is understanding from a core of the support. It is not finite.

He said: "I am new to the club (manager role), but know what it entails. It is not just me going out onto the football pitch and coaching.

"I have got to deal with the criticism and negativity what that brings. I am capable of doing that.

"Do you need support around you? Definitely. I feel as though people at the football club - coaching staff, the ownership, sporting director and players are supportive.

"Without that, it becomes difficult. I want us to be all in it together and everyone of us to be accountable - to lose and win together and the supporters as well.

"As soon as you have factions, it becomes very difficult. I have experienced this (before) in my career."

His message to the doubters is be patient in the process as the club - scarred by a couple of hard years - seek to realign and find a successful playing identity and consistent way of delivering results over time.

Schofield continued: "The club has had a tough two or three seasons. I know it is difficult when the results aren't there and no-one is more disappointed, frustrated and upset as me and I can sympathise with the supporters.

"But in order for the players to perform at their best, everyone needs to be supportive and positive in those moments to try and allow us to build something quicker and progress forward because it's been tough.

"There's been a relegation, a lot of players have left and there's been a high turnover of management.