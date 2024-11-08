Doncaster Rovers v Notts County: Grant McCann calls on players to power the fans

Grant McCann is hoping for some extra help for his Doncaster Rovers players on Saturday, but he knows it will be up to them to earn it.

Notts County are expected to bring around 3,000 supporters to the League Two game, and the last time a visiting team came in those numbers, Rovers lost 3-0 to Chesterfield.

So manager McCann is hoping this time Doncaster can give their fans a performance which will help them out-shout their visitors.

“If we could have eight or nine thousand home fans there that would give us a massive boost,” said McCann, whose team are behind the Magpies on goal difference.

“That atmosphere in the Crewe game last season in the play-offs, in the Barrow game that led into the play-offs – it was just phenomenal and it's what our fans can do.

“We need to continue to perform and give them a team they can be proud of and I hope we are. That's all we do it for – to give our fans a team they can support, be proud of and hopefully enjoy watching.

“When a team comes with 3,000 fans, away fans sing constantly, don't they? They make it almost like a party atmosphere for them.

“We want to try and do that at home with our fans, our fans are brilliant. It's ultimately what we do on the pitch that's going to do that for our fans.”

RALLYING CRY: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

For anyone wavering, the form of both teams augurs well for an entertaining game.

“They're a good team, probably where I'd expect them to be (third),” says McCann. “They've taken a little bit of time to get going under a new manager (Stuart Maynard) but they've got some of the top players in the division and they've been strong away from home. But we're looking forward to the challenge and we're in good form ourselves.

“These are the games you want to be involved in, the games you want to win. Getting our fans louder than the Notts County fans would be brilliant.”

