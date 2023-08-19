Doncaster Rovers v Notts County: Grant McCann on why a 'topsy turvy' start was always likely at Rovers

GRANT MCCANN is looking at the bigger picture with Doncaster Rovers - and with good reason.

Given Rovers' atrocious finishes to the past two seasons, there was always the likelihood of there being some psychological ‘scar tissue’ still lingering among existing players. McCann is also entrusted with assimilating a host of new signings amid a busy schedule at the same time.An early-season injury crisis is making his job to secure some morale-boosting early season wins that much harder.

Rovers' absentee count is into double figures today, which is far from ideal ahead of the arrival of one of the promotion favourites in Notts.

Commendably, McCann is not complaining and is wise to the notion of making do and mend, while playing the long game.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Heather King/DRFC

He said: "I have always been of the mindset that you cannot worry about it, you've got to focus on what you have and what can help us at this moment in time.

"It is what it is, it's nobody's fault and a lot of these are historical injuries that have recurred.

"It's been up and down a little bit and I half expected that probably with a new group and new ideas, we'd be 'topsy turvy' in the first month or two.

"We are hoping to try and find a wee bit more consistency, but it takes time. I am hoping the group will improve and I have a firm belief that they will.

"Ultimately, we'd have loved a better start, but ultimately it's not how you start but finish. I'll be judged after 46 games and have a belief that we'll be right in the picture.