Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United player ratings from the in-form midfielder to the player good in two positions

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 30th Aug 2025, 16:35 BST
Doncaster Rovers won the South Yorkshire derby by 1-0 on Saturday.

The Millers more than played their part in a tight game, but Owen Bailey’s goal was the difference between the sides.

Doncaster Rovers (4-2-3-1)

Thimothee Lo-Tutala – dealt confidently with what came his way 7

Tom Nixon – hit a post in a very good performance 8

Connor O'Riordan – dealt well with Rotherham United's hulking forwards 7

Matty Pearson – brought important leadership when Rovers were under the cosh 7

James Maxwell – a quality cross for the opening goal 8

GOAL HERO: Doncaster Rovers midfielder Owen Bailey (Image: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)placeholder image
GOAL HERO: Doncaster Rovers midfielder Owen Bailey (Image: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Owen Bailey – in really good form this season, as his header showed 8

George Broadbent – a good controlling figure in midfield 7

Glenn Middleton – started on the right, he was another who hit the woodwork 7

Harry Clifton – did not really stamp his authority 5

SAVES: Cameron Dawson (Image: Kerrie Beddows)placeholder image
SAVES: Cameron Dawson (Image: Kerrie Beddows)

Jordan Gibson – made way after failing to really shine 6

Billy Sharp – not much to work with 6

Substitutes:

Damola Ajayi (for Gibson, 69) – some exciting moments 6

Ben Close (for Clifton, 69) – a steadying presence 6

Jack Senior (for Maxwell, 84) – N/A

Jay McGrath (for Middleton, 84) – N/A

Brandon Hanlan (for Sharp, 84) – N/A

Not used: Lawlor, Crew.

Rotherham United (3-1-4-2)

Cameron Dawson – no chance with the goal but made some important saves 7

Joe Rafferty – solid performance from the centre-back 7

Zak Jules – held things together well at the heart of a back three 7

Reece James– a player the Millers can rely on 7

Dru Yearwood – did a good job holding the midfield 6

Denzel Hall – one lovely ball to Martin Sherif was his highlight 7

Joe Powell – his head-ball deliveries were hit and miss 6

Shaun McWilliams – did a solid job in midfield 6

Ar'Jany Martha – good at wing-back, even better when he was switched to centre-forward for a period 8

Martin Sherif – frustrating to see him go off injured at half-time 6

Kion Etete – an imposing physical presence 6

Substitutes:

Marvin Kaleta (for Sherif, HT) – posed a real threat when he came on 7

Jordan Hugill (for Rafferty, 71) – a volley wide late on 5

Jamal Baptiste (for Jules, 71) – a brilliant tackle right at the end of his debut 6

Ciaran McGuckin (for Etete, 90) – N/A

Not used: Cann, Kelly, Holmes.

