Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United player ratings from the in-form midfielder to the player good in two positions
The Millers more than played their part in a tight game, but Owen Bailey’s goal was the difference between the sides.
Doncaster Rovers (4-2-3-1)
Thimothee Lo-Tutala – dealt confidently with what came his way 7
Tom Nixon – hit a post in a very good performance 8
Connor O'Riordan – dealt well with Rotherham United's hulking forwards 7
Matty Pearson – brought important leadership when Rovers were under the cosh 7
James Maxwell – a quality cross for the opening goal 8
Owen Bailey – in really good form this season, as his header showed 8
George Broadbent – a good controlling figure in midfield 7
Glenn Middleton – started on the right, he was another who hit the woodwork 7
Harry Clifton – did not really stamp his authority 5
Jordan Gibson – made way after failing to really shine 6
Billy Sharp – not much to work with 6
Substitutes:
Damola Ajayi (for Gibson, 69) – some exciting moments 6
Ben Close (for Clifton, 69) – a steadying presence 6
Jack Senior (for Maxwell, 84) – N/A
Jay McGrath (for Middleton, 84) – N/A
Brandon Hanlan (for Sharp, 84) – N/A
Not used: Lawlor, Crew.
Rotherham United (3-1-4-2)
Cameron Dawson – no chance with the goal but made some important saves 7
Joe Rafferty – solid performance from the centre-back 7
Zak Jules – held things together well at the heart of a back three 7
Reece James– a player the Millers can rely on 7
Dru Yearwood – did a good job holding the midfield 6
Denzel Hall – one lovely ball to Martin Sherif was his highlight 7
Joe Powell – his head-ball deliveries were hit and miss 6
Shaun McWilliams – did a solid job in midfield 6
Ar'Jany Martha – good at wing-back, even better when he was switched to centre-forward for a period 8
Martin Sherif – frustrating to see him go off injured at half-time 6
Kion Etete – an imposing physical presence 6
Substitutes:
Marvin Kaleta (for Sherif, HT) – posed a real threat when he came on 7
Jordan Hugill (for Rafferty, 71) – a volley wide late on 5
Jamal Baptiste (for Jules, 71) – a brilliant tackle right at the end of his debut 6
Ciaran McGuckin (for Etete, 90) – N/A
Not used: Cann, Kelly, Holmes.