Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland - Why Joe Dodoo wants a victory for the fans

A visit from League Cup quarter-finalists Sunderland is not the most obvious opportunity for a relegation-threatened squad to do that, but striker Dodoo believes his side’s performances – if not results – against the top sides and their home record this season should give cause for optimism.

Having lost their previous game at Lincoln City to infections the squad have now recovered from, and with Thursday’s match against Cambridge United wiped out by illness there, Dodoo is anxious to finally build on the League One victory over Shrewsbury Town.

“If this game’s not on, the next game could be a while,” says Dodoo.

Festive cheer: Doncaster's Joe Dodoo believes they can beat high-flying Sunderland today. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“We want football on, we want to entertain. People are going through things in their life and football’s an escape so if we can get one on and maybe two cancelled, at least it’s something.

“It’s important if we get it on it’s important we do our best to make our fans happy because at this time it’s needed.”

Rovers are one-from-bottom of the table but Dodoo thinks that is misleading after an injury-hit start to the campaign which cost manager Richie Wellens his job. The team have won four and drawn three of their 10 home league matches this season.

“We are generally a good team, we’ve just not put together the performances to show it yet,” argues Dodoo.

“I’ve seen Sunderland before and I think we have enough to get a result, we just have to be very smart and sometimes we have to do the ugly side of the game. It’s not about winning pretty sometimes, it’s just about winning.

“The ugly side of the game is what we need.

“The foundations are there. We do have some cracking players that could walk into a lot of teams in this league, the circumstances have just gone against us a bit.

“It’s a good experience for everybody that things aren’t going to be easy.

“We can do something if we can get as many players fit as possible but at the same time we can’t really dwell on that because we have to get on with it no matter what the situation is.

“It’s not fair on anybody but it’s life so you have to just show up and do the best we can.”

Captain Tom Anderson is a doubt for Rovers, for whom Gary McSheffrey is likely to be taking caretaker control for the last time.

A full-time replacement for Wellens – which could be McSheffrey – is expected to start work after today’s game.

Last six games: Doncaster Rovers WLLLLL; Sunderland LDWWDL.

Referee: R Madley (Huddersfield).