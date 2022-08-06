Rovers had to settle for a 0-0 draw on the first day of the League Two season but given they spent it at Bradford City, and played the entire second half with 10 men after Lee Tomlin’s brainless red card, Biggins saw plenty to encourage them and hopes the 2,000 away fans did too so they can make the most of home advantage against Sutton United today.

“You see 2,000 travelling fans and it says a lot,” commented the son of ex-Barnsley and Stocksbridge Park Steels forward Wayne. “It gives you that extra boost and you want to go out and perform for them.

“I’m playing with a smile on my face and enjoying coming in every day, which goes a long way.”

Doncaster Rovers' Harrison Biggins Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Adding to that is the way he has dovetailed with former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough midfielder Clayton.

“He does like to sit, get on it and give me more of a free role,” said Biggins. “We had a chat in the summer about what he wants from me and what I want to bring and so far it’s gone pretty well.”

Even in a miserable season which ended in relegation, Doncaster won seven home league matches, which is why it is important they follow up their Valley Parade draw.

“We can certainly take a lot from it,” commented the 26-year-old. “Walking out in front of 20,000 on the opening day could catch a few by surprise but it shows a lot about us as a group – the way we ground it out.

“Hopefully the fans come out in numbers again.