Doncaster Rovers v Swindon Town: Ten-in-a-row memories now inspire League Two title bid for Grant McCann - and also 'gatecrashers' like Swindon

Doncaster Rovers v Swindon Town IT is almost a year to the day since Doncaster Rovers embarked on what proved to be the most astonishing one-off run of form across the entire EFL in 2023-24.

For the uninitiated, a remarkable sequence saw Rovers swap the bottom end of League Two for a promotion bid by virtue of a staggering 10-match winning sequence, which started on home soil on March 9, 2024.

It showed just what is possible in the run-in. In the here and now, it serves as fresh inspiration for Rovers, whose ambition of winning the title is still very much there, but also some of their opponents lower down.

They include Ian Holloway's 14th-placed Swindon, who are currently 10 points behind the side occupying the final play-off spot in Crewe, with 11 games to go.

Boss Grant McCann said: "It’s not only Swindon, there’s probably a cluster of teams in and around that area who will think if they put seven or eight wins together in the last 11 games, you never know where they can end up. They could end up like us last year.

"When I hear press conferences and stuff like that, there’s a lot of managers talking about our run last year.”

At the business end of 24-25, Rovers’ new mission is reeling off a stack of wins to ignite their hopes of silverware.

Currently in the final promotion slot, Rovers are seven points behind leaders Walsall.

They have a number of sides around them to play, including the Saddlers, second-placed Bradford City and AFC Wimbledon. Those games are all at home.

McCann added: "Once you get on that horse, like we did, you feel like you are invincible.

"We want to do that ourselves (again) to keep ourselves firmly in the mix for the title.