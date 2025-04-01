Doncaster Rovers v Walsall: Grant McCann not taking risks despite rapid recoveries

Doncaster Rovers v Walsall Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers' injured players have given him a lift with how quickly they have pushed themselves to return, but he is unlikely to risk them at home to League Two leaders Walsall on Tuesday.

Joe Olowu has been ruled out for the rest of the season but striker Joe Ironside had double hernia surgery on Friday and has passed himself fit to face the Saddlers.

McCann says centre-back Jay McGrath could play but like left-back James Maxwell, a return at Cheltenham Town on Saturday is the target.

But the hunger of his players to get back has pleased him.

"Joe Ironside was bouncing around like a new signing," he said. “I asked (jokingly) if he would fit for Tuesday. He said, 'Yeah.'

"It's amazing how quickly he's come back from a double hernia. We were told it was going to be five or six days and he could be back before that the way he's going.

"But if he's still feeling it a little bit we won't take any risks."

The same goes for McGrath, who was back in training on Monday – even with Olowu missing.

"It's a high-risk chance and we don't want to be too forceful," said McCann. "Truthfully it's highly unlikely he'll be involved.

"If we had no fit players could we roll Jay out? Possibly but would it be detrimental to him? Definitely.

"He's probably going to be back in with us Thursday or Friday."James Maxwell's still feeling his (injured little) toe. He tired to put his boots on on Monday and took them off because he was still sore but managed to do a lot of running in trainers."

Missing Olowu and McGrath puts more toll on 39-year-old Richard Wood, who made his first start after three ankle operations against Crewe Alexandra two games ago.

“He was really good on Saturday and 60 minutes was always going to be around his limit,” said McCann. "The break came at the right time for him to get a good 10 days' training into him, hence why I think we saw an even better performance (against Carlisle United) than in the Crewe game.

"Woody knows his body, he knows how to play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday."

Victory would bring Doncaster within two points of league leaders Walsall with a game in hand.