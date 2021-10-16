Doncaster Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers: An unchanged team is a manager’s dream, admits Richie Wellens

Winger Jon Taylor, midfielder Ben Close and centre-half Joseph Oluwu are all expected to be fit enough to be included in this afternoon’s matchday squad for the visit of Wycombe Wanderers.

In addition, Dons pair Cameron John and Charlie Seaman aren’t too much further behind them in terms of their own fitness.

Thus, Wellens’ playing group has a much healthier look about it than it did last month, the significance of which is not lost on the former Leicester City midfielder, whose injury-hit side failed to win any of their opening nine matches of the season and remain rooted to the foot of League One.

Dream scenario: Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens says every manager’s dream is to field the same side each week. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“Any manager wants that [consistency],” he said.

“You look at the teams who have been successful in this league, in any league really, they have consistency in their team selection

“The best thing you can ever say to the players is ‘same team, same subs’. That’s a manager’s dream.

“You’ve got continuity, you’ve got people building relationships and you’re not going from game to game having to change personnel and tactics, you’re continuing what you’re doing.

“It will be a big plus for us because no manager likes chopping and changing his team every week.”

Doncaster recorded just their second league victory of the campaign in their last outing before the recent international break, and Wellens feels his players will need to build upon the things that they did well against MK Dons when they entertain high-flying Wycombe.

“We’ve got to continue with the basics, because the basics were very good from us [against MK Dons],” he added.

“I thought we were exceptional out of possession and we’ll need to be that again against a very good Wycombe team.

“We probably need to be a bit better on the ball, because Wycombe play a similar shape to MK Dons, but they’ll test us physically, whereas MK Dons were more possession-based.