Doncaster Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers: Striker's respect and gratitude for former club

WHEN footballers face former clubs, it's a time for reminiscence, but also looking forward.

Doncaster Rovers forward Brandon Hanlan finds himself in that position ahead of today's reunion fixture against the club who released him at the end of last season in Wycombe Wanderers.

His time in Buckinghamshire was bittersweet. In his four years there, he played 111 times and scored 16 goals, but his final few seasons were tough.

After suffering a serious ACL injury in November 2023, the Londoner was out for a year.

Doncaster Rovers sitriker Brandon Hanlan, pictured in action for Wycombe Wanderers. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.

Twelve months ago, he was still in rehabilitation and after briefly returning to action with the Chairboys in late autumn, he was loaned out to Stevenage in January.

With his injury issues hopefully behind him, the 28-year-old has more to be smiling about these days, even though he still values his time at Adams Park.

He said: "I met a lot of players there and it helped me through a tough time in my career when I was out for a year. They allowed me to have an extra year back to get back playing again. Full respect to them.

"When it comes to ACL's or long-term injuries, you never think like it can be you. You can look at everything and take it for granted - and then it gets taken away from you.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.

"When you get back, you appreciate it a lot more and I am buzzing to be here and getting back to my normal self, playing week in week out.