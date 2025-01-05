DONCASTER ROVERS insist they will conduct a full investigation following incidents of “abuse” which marred their 2-1 home defeat to Port Vale on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers slipped down to sixth in Sky Bet League Two after Ryan Croasdale and Lorent Tolaj fired Vale ahead before Jamie Sterry grabbed a late consolation for the hosts with a deflected effort from 30 yards.

However, after the final whistle, home supporters were reported to have entered the tunnel after the game as opposition players and officials left the field of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement read: “The club wishes to condemn in the strictest of terms alleged incidents which took place as opposition players and officials left the pitch following the game against Port Vale.

“We have received reports of incidents involving home supporters as individuals entered the tunnel after the final whistle and promise a full investigation into those events.

“The club will not tolerate abuse towards players, staff and officials and will take action against those we find to be guilty of such behaviour.”

Grant McCann bemoaned a frustrating day at the office as defensive mistakes cost Rovers. Despite a strong performance from his side, McCann could not mask his irritation as costly errors led to defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s a really frustrating day at the office for sure because I thought we’d done more than enough from an attacking point of view to win the game but when you defend like we did for the two goals, ultimately we didn’t deserve to win.

Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

“Watching them back, it has me even more disappointed because it’s really poor from us.

“We just keep getting to a certain point where we get a good win or start to build a bit of momentum and then we just slip back again when we’ve got a good chance to leave the chasing pack behind. But we just pull ourselves back in the mix.