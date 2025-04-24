Doncaster Rovers: Why Luke Molyneux deserves promotion reward with high-flying Rovers
So says Harry Clifton, one of three Rovers’ players who benefitted from Molyneux assists in the 3-0 win over Colchester United on Easter Monday.
Doncaster are in pole position to win promotion and the League Two title over the next two Saturdays after ‘peaking at the right time’ in the words of manager Grant McCann, with two wins over the Easter weekend.
Molyneux took his goals tally to 16 with a hat-trick against Tranmere on Friday and then played a part in all three strikes on Monday.
His first assist was with his right foot across the face of goal for Clifton to race onto and bury.
“Mols does what he does and I was hoping he’d put it where he put it and I was there to finish it. It really set the tone for us,” said Clifton.
Molyneux’s second for Jordan Gibson was a thing of beauty, skipping past two Colchester defenders on the right and then beating another on his left foot before sliding in Gibson.
“That second assist - I was a bit in shock, I thought he’d slipped the ball to me but Gibbo had beaten me to it,” said Clifton of 27-year-old Molyneux, who Rovers plucked from relative obscurity at Hartlepool in 2022.
“He’s beaten one, he’s beaten someone else. It doesn’t really surprise me, he’s the best player in the league in my opinion.
“He’s not just scoring but playing a part in other goals too. It’s a real privilege to play with him and when you’ve got a player like that you always know you’re in a game and can go on and win it.
“His numbers are really good. Hopefully for his sake we can get over the line, I know he’s been here a few years.”