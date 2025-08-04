Doncaster Rovers winger Glenn Middleton says simplicity is the key
The one-time Bradford City loanee is at great pains to stress how high the demands manager Grant McCann puts on his players are, especially in training, but when the winger has the ball at his feet, there are few complications.
The 25-year-old Scot felt the benefit in a debut where despite not making or scoring a goal, he created plenty of excitement.
Middleton had been substituted when Luke Molyneux converted the 88th-minute penalty as Doncaster started life back in League One with a 1-0 win over Exeter City. But the way he beat his man and got crosses into the box was good to see, and helped wear down the Grecians.
"It keeps everything straight-forward for you," he said of his role in a team he joined from Dundee United in the summer. "You know when you get the ball what your job is.
"There's no doubt in your mind when you get the ball what you want to do and need to do. Just the general competition in the team as well, you know you have got to be at it on a daily basis.
"I always like to be one v one with full-backs and take them on and back myself to create a few chances in the game.
"I like to be as direct as I can and go on the outside where possible."
Although Matty Pearson hit his own crossbar in the first half, there was no doubt a Doncaster side including five summer signings from the start and three from the bench were worthy winners.
"A win on the first day is important and I think we were strong throughout," said Middleton. "It makes it a little bit sweeter when you've really had to work for it.
Jamie Sterry suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone but McCann is hopeful he will be fit to face Wycombe Wanderers after sitting out Saturday's trip to Mansfield Town under concussion protocols.
