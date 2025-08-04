Glenn Middleton is enjoying having life made very simple for him at Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one-time Bradford City loanee is at great pains to stress how high the demands manager Grant McCann puts on his players are, especially in training, but when the winger has the ball at his feet, there are few complications.

The 25-year-old Scot felt the benefit in a debut where despite not making or scoring a goal, he created plenty of excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middleton had been substituted when Luke Molyneux converted the 88th-minute penalty as Doncaster started life back in League One with a 1-0 win over Exeter City. But the way he beat his man and got crosses into the box was good to see, and helped wear down the Grecians.

"It keeps everything straight-forward for you," he said of his role in a team he joined from Dundee United in the summer. "You know when you get the ball what your job is.

"There's no doubt in your mind when you get the ball what you want to do and need to do. Just the general competition in the team as well, you know you have got to be at it on a daily basis.

"I always like to be one v one with full-backs and take them on and back myself to create a few chances in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like to be as direct as I can and go on the outside where possible."

SIMPLICITY: DOncaster Rovers debutant Glenn Middleton (Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Although Matty Pearson hit his own crossbar in the first half, there was no doubt a Doncaster side including five summer signings from the start and three from the bench were worthy winners.

"A win on the first day is important and I think we were strong throughout," said Middleton. "It makes it a little bit sweeter when you've really had to work for it.