Doncaster Rovers winger Jordan Gibson on prospect of stick from Bradford City fans in crunch League Two clash - plus Graham Alexander's view
Carlisle United followers found that out to their cost exactly four weeks ago today at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Barracked by the Cumbrian contingent, Gibson silenced the knockers with a key goal in a 3-0 win, while also setting up the opener and admitted afterwards that he thrives on stick from former clubs.
It happened a few times while in Carlisle colours against Bradford, including a play-off semi-final second leg which saw United reach Wembley alongside a goal which quietened City taunts at Brunton Park in a 2-0 league loss in January 2022.
On the potential for more censure, Gibson, speaking to The Yorkshire Post after Rovers' win on March 29, said: "We'll have to see what happens. I don't know what it is, I just like hearing it.
"If they (Bradford fans) don't do it, happy days and if they do, it drives me on to go and shut them up, really."
For his part, Bantams chief Graham Alexander is confident that the enormity of the occasion will ensure that the backing from the away section will be full square behind those in claret-and-amber, as opposed to the presence of an old boy.
He added: "That’s just normal banter in a football ground with ex-players playing against their former clubs.
"That happens in the game and I think it’s part of the fun. Sometimes it can cross the line, but it’s generally good-natured.
"I think our supporters will go there and be focusing on us. They just want to see their team perform at the best level.”