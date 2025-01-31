Doncaster Rovers winger Luke Molyneux on social media critics adding 'fuel' to his fire - and his team-mates - amid League Two promotion bid

WHEELING away in delight not once but twice after netting at Holker Street on Wednesday night, Doncaster Rovers winger Luke Molyneux looked a picture of happiness.

Behind the understandable smiles on an evening when in-form Rovers moved up to second spot in League Two with their third win in a row, there was also a touch of defiance in the celebrations of Molyneux and his team-mates.

Over Christmas, a supposed season of goodwill, it was not particularly abundant from some sections of Rovers followers towards Molyneux on social media following a low-key spell of form.

He was targeted by some cyber space trolls, sadly, on his ‘X’ account.

Luke Molyneux.

Rovers boss Grant McCann delivered a public show of support, while his team-mates closed ranks and rallied around him.

Their closeness was there for all to see at Barrow following his goals and provided a message to any knockers in the process.

Molyneux, who also picked himself up on the night after being clattered early on by Bluebirds keeper Paul Farman - who McCann felt was lucky to stay on the pitch - said: "It can be a bit of fuel and you can use that for us as an advantage to try and perform and stop people from saying those things. It can be good fuel.

"It can be a very toxic place and there are a lot of people just sat behind computer screens who are saying a lot of stuff.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA)

"But they don't really know you or what you are like as a person. It can be tough, but you just have to take it on the chin at times because some people don’t know anything or a lot about football. It's one of those things.

"I’ve just got to take it in my stride and think about things differently and try and use it in a more positive way than negative.”

While form is temporary, class is permanent and that certainly rings true regarding Molyneux.

His brace in Cumbria took his goals tally to 12 for the season - and four in four games - and his aim of reaching a combined total of 30 goals and assists in 2024-25 is very much on with a third of the campaign to go.

Small wonder that McCann was quick to label him as the best player of his type in the division ‘by a country mile’ after the recent games against Gillingham and Hull in league and cup.

McCann, whose side have a turnaround of under 72 hours before this weekend’s home game with MK Dons, said: “Mols is probably disappointed coming off when he did (on 80 minutes) when he was on a hat-trick. But the most important thing for us was keeping people ready for Saturday.

“He was on a similar run at his stage last season and is in really good form.

“I am delighted for him as he’s had a bit of a tough time, but he's come back and responded and shown everyone why he’s been the best wide player in his league.

"To be honest, Farman should have been off. In every part of the game, it's a straight red for me. He’s studded Luke right on his shin.