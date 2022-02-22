Doncaster Rovers 2 Accrington Stanley 0: Rovers show fight as they boost League One survival hopes

JOSH MARTIN: Opened the scoring for Doncaster Rovers against Accrington Stanley.

Josh Martin and Joseph Olowu provided the firepower as Gary McSheffrey’s Rovers notched a deserved second win in the three matches.Rovers created the first opening after only four minutes.

Martin and skipper Tommy Rowe played a neat one-two before the latter saw a shot blocked by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.

Barely two minutes later the Stanley defence was breached again as Kyle Knoyle fired a disappointing effort just off target following tidy approach play from Matt Smith.

Tommy Leigh threatened for Stanley as his shot was saved by Jonathan Mitchell, but it was Rovers who remained on the front foot. The impressive Smith and Josh Martin both went close in rapid succession, but the sides went into the interval goalless.

Norwich City loanee Martin almost broke the deadlock shortly after the restart when his well-struck effort fizzed past the angle of post and crossbar.

Martin finally did break Stanley’s resistance in the 68th minute. After meeting sub Ademipo Odubeko’s smart pass, Martin lifted the ball coolly over ‘keeper Toby Savin to fire his side into the lead. The goal led to an increase in Stanley’s urgency, and Colby Bishop headed agonisingly over the top as he rose to meet Mitchell Clark’s cross. However, Olowu’s crisp finish with three minutes left sealed a fine win.

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Younger, Williams, Olowu, Knoyle (Odubeko, 65), Smith, Gardner (Clayton, 82), Rowe, Jackson, Martin, Griffiths (Horton, 89). Unused subs: Jones, Barlow, Dodoo, Agard.

Accrington Stanley: Savin, Rich-Baghuelou, Nottingham, Rodgers (Pell, 83), Clark, Leigh (Lewis, 83), Butcher, McConville, Hamilton, Bishop, Adedoyin (Longelo, 62). Unused subs: Procter, Conneely, Isherwood, Morgan.