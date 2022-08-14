Doncaster Rovers can’t keep up this late goal double act, admits Gary McSheffrey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One week after two stoppage-time goals turned defeat against Sutton into victory, Rovers struck twice in the closing stages at Plough Lane to earn a 2-2 draw and maintain their unbeaten start to their league campaign.

This time it was Ro-Shaun Williams who was their hero as the centre-back headed in the first goal of his career four minutes into added time to cap a comeback started by Tommy Rowe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was deja vu for Wimbledon, who also surrendered a two-goal lead at home to Doncaster last season and they will be fuming they allowed history to repeat itself after Nathan Young-Coombes’ double made victory appear certain. McSheffrey, who enjoyed a happy 40th birthday, said: “It’s a good sign in terms of the spirit of the team, their never-say-die attitude, but it would be nice to go ahead and control a game a bit better.

Ro-Shaun Williams was the Doncaster Rovers' hero on Saturday (Picture: PA)

“I thought for long periods in the first half we controlled the game and they were always a threat on the counter – they’ve got some exceptional dribblers of the ball.

“In the second half we rode our luck a bit and they probably deserved to go ahead because they had been knocking on the door and their fans were getting behind them.

“But then to be two down was a little bit ‘how did that happen?’”

AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Nightingale, Pearce, Brown, Gunter, Marsh, Maghoma, Chislett (Young-Coombes 63), Currie (Kalambayi 90), Assal, Davison. Unused substitutes: Broome, Bendle, Fisher, Ogundere, Bartley.

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Anderson, Williams, Maxwell (Faulkner 89), Biggins (Kuleya 77), Clayton, Rowe, Tomlin (Andrews 77),Hurst (Agard 81),Miller. Unused substitutes: Jones, Long, Ravenhill.