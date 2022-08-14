Doncaster Rovers can’t keep up this late goal double act, admits Gary McSheffrey

One week after two stoppage-time goals turned defeat against Sutton into victory, Rovers struck twice in the closing stages at Plough Lane to earn a 2-2 draw and maintain their unbeaten start to their league campaign.
This time it was Ro-Shaun Williams who was their hero as the centre-back headed in the first goal of his career four minutes into added time to cap a comeback started by Tommy Rowe.
It was deja vu for Wimbledon, who also surrendered a two-goal lead at home to Doncaster last season and they will be fuming they allowed history to repeat itself after Nathan Young-Coombes’ double made victory appear certain. McSheffrey, who enjoyed a happy 40th birthday, said: “It’s a good sign in terms of the spirit of the team, their never-say-die attitude, but it would be nice to go ahead and control a game a bit better.
“I thought for long periods in the first half we controlled the game and they were always a threat on the counter – they’ve got some exceptional dribblers of the ball.
“In the second half we rode our luck a bit and they probably deserved to go ahead because they had been knocking on the door and their fans were getting behind them.
“But then to be two down was a little bit ‘how did that happen?’”
AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Nightingale, Pearce, Brown, Gunter, Marsh, Maghoma, Chislett (Young-Coombes 63), Currie (Kalambayi 90), Assal, Davison. Unused substitutes: Broome, Bendle, Fisher, Ogundere, Bartley.
Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Anderson, Williams, Maxwell (Faulkner 89), Biggins (Kuleya 77), Clayton, Rowe, Tomlin (Andrews 77),Hurst (Agard 81),Miller. Unused substitutes: Jones, Long, Ravenhill.
Referee: O Yates (Staffordshire).