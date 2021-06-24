Doncaster Rovers fixtures: Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United up in first month

Richie Wellens’ first League One game in charge of Doncaster Rovers brings AFC Wimbledon to the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday, August 7.

By YP Sport
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 9:18 am
Updated Thursday, 24th June 2021, 9:33 am
The new manager of Doncaster Rovers, Richie Wellens (Picture: Gary Longbottom)

But it is two South Yorkshire derbies in the first month that catch the eye, with Rovers visiting Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday August 14 and Rotherham United two weeks later.

Rovers have been handed a plum Boxing Day home game against Sunderland.

August

7 AFC Wimbledon H

14 Sheffield Wednesday A

17 Accrington Stanley A

24 Portsmouth H

28 Rotherham United A

September

4 Cambridge United HWigan AthleticWigan Athletic

11 Wigan Athletic A

18 Morecambe H

25 Plymouth Argyle A

28 Ipswich Town

October

2 MK DonsM H

9 Crewe AlexandraC A

16 Wycombe Wanderers H

19 Gillingham A

23 Cheltenham Town H

30 Charlton Athletic A

November

13 Fleetwood Town H

20 Lincoln City H

23 Bolton Wanderers A

27 Burton Albion A

December

7 Oxford United H

11 Shrewsbury Town H

18 Lincoln City A

26 Sunderland H

29 Cambridge United A

January

1 Morecambe A

8 Rotherham United H

15 Wigan Athletic H

22 MK Dons A

29 Plymouth Argyle H

February

5 Sunderland A

8 Ipswich Town H

12 Portsmouth A

19 Sheffield Wednesday H

22 Accrington Stanley H

26 AFC Wimbledon A

March

5 Cheltenham Town A

12 Gillingham H

19 Fleetwood Town A

26 Charlton Athletic H

April

2 Wycombe Wanderers A

9 Crewe Alexandra H

15 Bolton Wanderers H

18 Shrewsbury Town A

23 Burton Albion H

30 Oxford United A

