Doncaster Rovers: Gary McSheffrey has ‘full backing to help orchestrate our recovery’

Billy Bodin put Oxford ahead with a rebound from close range, with the visitors levelling through Josh Martin midway through the second half.

McSheffrey’s Doncaster end the season 22nd on 38 points – only once have they recorded fewer points in the third tier of a Football League season – in 1987-88 when they earned 33 points.

But Blunt said with the appointment of James Coppinger as head of football operations, Rovers are hopeful of better days ahead.

Gary McSheffrey. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“This is bitterly disappointing for all at the club and we would like to apologise to our loyal supporters for how things have played out,” he said.

“For the last several months, we have carried out a significant review of our football operations and have sought to learn from the practices of other clubs.

“This has led to the creation of head of football operations role into which James Coppinger has been appointed. We are confident it will ensure greater cohesion and put on-field form back on an upward trajectory.

“James of course needs time and the support of all around him, including fans, staff and ourselves as owners, as we move forward with this new structure.

“That support will be shown too to first team manager Gary McSheffrey, who has our full backing to help orchestrate our recovery and response to this setback.”

Oxford Utd: Stevens, McNally, Long, Golding, Williams (O’Donkor 77), McGuane, Brannagan, Seddon, Bodin, Taylor, Browne (Whyte 62). Unused substitutes: Eastwood, Brown, Forde, Mousinho, Holland.

Doncaster: Mitchell, Knoyle, Ro-Shaun Williams, Olowu, Jackson, Smith (Gardner 85), Bostock, Clayton, Dodoo, Griffiths (Odubeko 58), Martin. Unused substitutes: Jones, Younger, Barlow, Galbraith, John.