Next Doncaster Rovers manager will be backed in January transfer window

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin has stressed Doncaster Rovers’ owners do not take any money out of the club, and reiterated his promise the new manager will get financial backing in January to pull them out of the League One relegation zone.

By Stuart Rayner
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 3:20 pm

Rovers sacked manager Richie Wellens two weeks ago and are interviewing for a replacement. Wellens was frustrated he was unable to add more depth to a squad badly hit by injuries, with the failure to sign a striker on deadline day a particular lowlight.

“Every penny that has come into this club has gone back into the playing budget,” said Baldwin at a “Meet the Owners” event.

A general view of Doncaster Rovers' stadium (Picture: PA)

Money had been found for January partly thanks to a brighter off-field picture and partly because of August’s failures.

“Every month we’ve been paying significant monies off to cover debts,” said Baldwin. “They won’t be needed from January.

“The company is exceeding financially on all budgets. We’ll have two concerts and they weren’t in the budget at the start of the year.

Doncaster Rovers chief exectuve Gavin Baldwin

“The situation (in August) on the striker front was that we brought a lad in from Watford (Tiago Cukur) and we also had (Fejiri) Okenabirhie who we thought was going to be free from injury. We brought (Joe) Dodoo in as well.

“Will Grigg had agreed to come, we’d agreed a deal with Sunderland but they did not want it to be done until deadline day. But Rotherham came in and the player decided that deal had more appeal.

“The finances were signed off two weeks beforehand.”

